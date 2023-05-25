Fairmount man faces child molestation, exploitation charges

On May 23, a warrant was issued for Grant Brown's arrest following a months-long investigation.

SUMMITVILLE, Ind. — A Fairmount man was arrested Thursday following a monthlong child molestation investigation, the Indiana State Police - Pendleton District said.

Grant Brown, 20, was arrested at the Madison County Jail on two counts of child molestation, two counts of child exploitation and eight counts of possession of child pornography.

The investigation started in July 2022, when Detective Dave Preston was requested by the Summitville Police Department to take over a case involving an allegation of child molestation.

During the course of the investigation, police discovered that additional criminal actions had occurred with "multiple juvenile females."

Upon completion of this investigation, the case was turned over to Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings for review.