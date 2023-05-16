City leaders, clergy brainstorm ways to keep young people safe this summer

Accidental shootings are on the rise in Indianapolis, and leaders are looking for solutions.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance hosted a breakfast that brought together community groups, clergy and city leaders Tuesday morning. The group brainstormed ways to keep young people safe this summer.

This will be the first full summer with the state’s permitless carry law.

“Every single person in the city of Indianapolis has a role to play in keeping our streets safe,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

The meeting comes on the heels of a string of violence in Indianapolis, including four people shot outside a Steak ‘n Shake on the south side that left one person dead. On Friday night, a 5-year-old was also shot and killed after allegedly getting a hold of his father’s gun.

“I get a notice every time there is a shooting in Marion County and the one thing we are seeing an increase in are these accidental shootings where people are negligent or reckless with homicides,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

Mears said it’s also become easier for people to purchase and sell guns, especially online.

“As a consequence, we see more young people who have firearms. It used to be that you had to know someone to get ahold of a gun, that’s no longer the case. You just go on Instagram, Facebook, and those guns are available for young people to purchase,” Mears said.

Leaders on Tuesday said the change needs to start at home and in the community.

“At the end of the day, all these young people need are caring adults who are very interested in getting involved in their lives,” said Larry Smith, president of Fathers and Families Center.

It’s something Rev. Malachi Walker has been doing for almost three decades by running a summer camp called Young Men Inc..

“This year ,we are increasing our numbers to 80 young men between the ages of 8 to 16,” he said.

He said he’s seen the success this can have on a young person’s life.

“If I can save one, one young man is worth the fight and hopefully that one young man will turn around and help someone else,” Walker said.

Leaders are now calling on others in the community to get involved this summer.

“We need to bring that back and we need to look out for one another and that’s what it’s all about,” Walker said.