x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Crime

Martinsville man charged with sexual misconduct with minors

Christopher Edwards was arrested Friday, May 28 after allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.
Credit: Martinsville Police Department
Christopher James Edwards

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A Martinsville man is facing four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor after police investigated an alleged relationship with a minor.

Christopher James Edwards was booked into the Morgan County Jail Friday, May 28 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to Morgan County Jail records Monday, Edwards was no longer in custody. Court records indicate Edwards' bond was set at $5,000 property and $600 cash.

As of Monday afternoon, a jury trial was scheduled for Sept. 15, 2021.

Posted by Martinsville Police Department on Friday, May 28, 2021

Related Articles