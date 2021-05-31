Martinsville man charged with sexual misconduct with minors

Christopher Edwards was arrested Friday, May 28 after allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A Martinsville man is facing four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor after police investigated an alleged relationship with a minor.

Christopher James Edwards was booked into the Morgan County Jail Friday, May 28 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to Morgan County Jail records Monday, Edwards was no longer in custody. Court records indicate Edwards' bond was set at $5,000 property and $600 cash.