Alexandria teacher accused of inappropriate contact with multiple students

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — An Alexandria special education teacher is accused of inappropriate contact with multiple students.

It allegedly happened at Alexandria Monroe High School. Police were called about the possible inappropriate conduct on March 15, 2021. Officers began investigating 36-year-old Daniel P. Kuhn.

The student he is accused of inappropriate contact with has what police describe as a "moderate intellectual disability."

The school was alerted by a teacher who came into the classroom and believed something inappropriate might have been happening in a sensory room. In court documents, a part-time special education teacher also noted an incident where she had to come back into the classroom at the end of the day and Kuhn was acting suspiciously.

Police also found that Kuhn had erased his school computer after the investigation began.

Kuhn was charged with child molest on April 29.

Since then, a second student came forward with similar accusations. Police investigated that case and turned it over to the prosecutor for possible additional charges.

The school district tells 13News it began moving to cancel Kuhn's teaching contract, but he submitted a letter of resignation. The board accepted his resignation on April 12.

The district released a statement reading in part:

Alexandria Community School Corporation (“ACSC”) considers the safety of its students its utmost priority. When ACSC administration became aware of an allegation of misconduct by its former employee Dan Kuhn, he was immediately placed on administrative leave with pay and the Corporation launched an investigation. In accordance with law, the Corporation made immediate reports to the Department of Child Services, law enforcement, and Indiana Department of Education and fully cooperated with their investigations.