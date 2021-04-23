Kokomo teacher arrested on child pornography, exploitation charges

According to our partners at the Kokomo Tribune, Brian Lee Jakes is a kindergarten teacher at Elwood Haynes Elementary School.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man, who is reportedly a kindergarten teacher at a local elementary school, was arrested Friday on child pornography charges.

Kokomo Police say 49-year-old Brian Lee Jakes is facing four counts of child exploitation and nine counts of possession of child pornography. He was taken into custody Friday at an Indianapolis hospital.

According to our partners at the Kokomo Tribune, Jakes is a kindergarten teacher at Elwood Haynes Elementary School in Kokomo.

Police began their investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography and distribution in February of this year. Kokomo police were assisted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and, later, investigators with IMPD, the Winnebago Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin and the FBI.

On April 13, police conducted a search warrant on the Kokomo home where Jakes lived and seized digital devices from the residence. The next day, police say Jakes was reported as missing and he was found on April 15 on a farm property west of Kokomo, suffering from self-inflicted injuries.

Jakes was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis for treatment and evaluation. On Friday, April 23, after police obtained an arrest warrant on the felony charges, he was taken into custody upon his release from the hospital.

Investigators do not believe anyone else at Jakes' home was involved in the alleged crimes. Also, police said they do not believe any of the photographs or video allegedly possessed or distributed by the suspect involved local children.

13News has reached out to the Kokomo School Corporation for comment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Austin Bailey at 765-456-7280 or by email at abailey@cityofkokomo.org.