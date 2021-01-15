Lebanon High School band teacher arrested on child solicitation charge

The district said the charges did not involve any students at Lebanon Community School Corporation.

LEBANON, Indiana — Lebanon police arrested the high school band director Friday on a child solicitation charge.

In a statement to parents, the school district said they are aware of arrest charges against Brian Joseph Boyer.

The district said Boyer was placed on administrative leave immediately upon learning of allegations of misconduct.

Boyer has been employed as a band teacher at Lebanon High School since July 2019.

The district said the charges did not involve any students at Lebanon Community School Corporation and administrators have not received any reports of misconduct involving their students.