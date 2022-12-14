Marion County coroner shares photos of clothing in hopes of identifying John Doe

The coroner's office shared several photos of the man's clothing, hoping someone recognizes him to help them identify who he is.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who was found dead on the near south side Monday.

Right now, he is labeled a “John Doe.” The coroner’s office said that he was found in the 1900 block of Bluff Road.

He is described as a 5-foot, 10-inch Black man with short black hair, who weighs about 136 pounds. The man had no tattoos, scars or medical artifacts that were noted. His fingerprints also didn’t show any matches and facial identification wasn’t possible because of the condition of his body.

The coroner is hoping new photos of his clothing will catch someone’s attention. He was found with multiple shirts, jackets, pants and a pair of socks.

Those who live and work in the area are hopeful someone will come forward.

“When there is nobody, that’s sad. It’s very sad,” said Millie Sullivan Green, who owns Richard Green Company across the street. “I wish we knew who he was or who he belonged to, because there is someone out there that’s looking for him.”

Neighbors also said it’s not uncommon to see people up on the nearby train tracks.

“From our front porch we can see where they found the guy,” said Libby Browers. “You see people walking up and down the tracks all the time. It’s a sad situation.”