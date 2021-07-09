Marion County targets sex offenders near east side park

The sheriff's office conducted a surprise offender compliance operation Friday morning in the area of Brookside Park.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office conducted a surprise sweep Friday morning of a known sex offender hotspot on the east side of Indianapolis.

Deputies from the MCSO Sex Offender Registry Unit checked offenders at multiple residences in the area of Brookside Park, making sure the offenders were complying with their court orders.

The deputies also patrolled the neighborhood, park, and aquatic center, searching for known sex offenders who might be violating their probation by coming near children on their summer break.

Sheriff Kerry Forestal held a press conference after the sweep, which lasted about an hour.