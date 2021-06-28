Man wanted in northeast Indiana shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

24-year-old Matthew Rodriguez is a person of interest in a Sunday night shooting at a Kendallville truck stop.

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. — Police in northeastern Indiana are looking for a person of interest in a shooting at a Kendallville truck stop that left one person dead and two others critically injured late Sunday night.

Police in Kendallville, Indiana, say 24-year-old Matthew Rodriguez is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach him.

Rodriguez is a person of interest in an overnight shooting at Gallops truck stop, located at 1215 W. North Street in Kendallville.

Just before midnight on Sunday, June 27, a person called 911 to report a person shooting several people at the truck stop before leaving the area.

Kendallville police officers and Noble County deputies arrived a few minutes after the call was made and found three people who had been shot.

Two people were taken to area hospitals where they were listed in critical but stable condition. One other person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the identities of the three people who were shot pending notification of family members and further investigation.

Officers identified Rodriguez as a person of interest in the shooting. Police said Rodriguez is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Rodriguez drives a red 2010 Kia Forte with the license plate number AYW713.