State Police investigate Columbus officer-involved shooting

The officer shot an armed man outside a house in Columbus early Sunday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — State Police are investigating after a Columbus Police officer was involved in a shooting Sunday morning.

The officer was not hurt and a male suspect was flown to Indianapolis for treatment.

Shortly after 4:00 a.m. officers were called to the neighborhood in the 3300 block of Woodland Parkway on the north side of Columbus after a report of a suspicious person walking around a house.

An officer arrived and located an armed suspect outside of the home. A short time later, police said the officer discharged his firearm an undetermined number of times striking the male suspect.

Officers on scene provided first aid to the man before he was taken to the Columbus Municipal Airport and flown by medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

Police did not share the man's identity or that of the officer who shot him.

A gun was recovered at the scene of the shooting.

The Columbus Police Department requested the Indiana State Police to assist with the ongoing investigation of the incident.