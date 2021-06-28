50 year sentence in 2018 murder of Indianapolis man

Gamron Tedford shot and killed Jeshon Cameron at a gas station on the east side of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from a report when an arrest was made in the case.

Gamron Tedford was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2018 deadly shooting of Jeshon Cameron.

Tedford was charged with shooting Cameron, who was 20 years old, several times from close range inside a car at a gas station in the 2900 block of Mitthoeffer Road on July 16, 2018.

A jury returned the guilty verdict in April after a three-day trial in Indianapolis.

On the day of the shooting, officers responded to the gas station and found Cameron seated on the passenger side inside a vehicle. He had been shot.

A short time later, Tedford was dropped off at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg and arm.

Officers located the owner of the vehicle who witnessed the shooting. The witness and Cameron were planning to meet Tedford at the gas station.

Tedford got into the back seat, pulled out a handgun, and said, “Don’t move. You know what this is.” When Cameron began to move, Tedford shot him seven times before leaving.

Surveillance video from the gas station showed Tedford leave in the same car seen dropping him off at the hospital.

Investigators found cell phone communication between Tedford and the witness about the plan to meet at the gas station.

Tedford is also charged with murder for his alleged role in the death of Martin Cruz.

Cruz had been in custody at the Marion County Jail since July 23, 2020 on the following charges:

Three counts of child molesting — Level 1 felony

One count count of child molesting — Level 4 felony

Two counts of dissemination of harmful materials to minors — Level 6 felony

On Oct. 10, 2020, jail deputies found Cruz lying face down in the middle of a community-style jail cell around 10:15 p.m. with what appeared to be blood under his head.

An autopsy ruled Cruz's death as a homicide due to multiple blunt force traumatic injuries.

The following people were named in the probable cause affidavit as being involved in the incident: