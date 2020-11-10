Homicide investigation underway after accused molester dies from apparent jail assault

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is working with IMPD and the Marion Co. Sheriff's Office on the investigation into Saturday night's death.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a Marion County Jail inmate.

The jail confirmed in a Sunday morning news release that Martin Cruz, 38, was found unresponsive on Saturday night just after 10:25 p.m. Cruz was taken to Eskenazi Hospital and died at 11:26 p.m.

The cause of death appears to be a homicide from an inmate-on-inmate assault. The Marion County Coroner’s Office is working with IMPD and the Marion Co. Sheriff's Office on the investigation.

Cruz has been in custody since July 23, 2020 on three counts of Level 1 Child Molesting, a single count of Level 4 Child Molesting, and two counts of Dissemination of Harmful Materials to Minors - a Level 6 Felony.

Cruz had also been placed on an immigration detainer by the Department of Homeland Security.