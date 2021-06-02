Inmate dies at Marion County Jail

Jail deputies found 36-year-old Joshua Cox unresponsive in the medical housing unit of the jail.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating the death of a Marion County Jail inmate who was found unresponsive in the medical housing unit of the jail Wednesday.

Jail deputies found 36-year-old Joshua Cox just after 5:30 a.m. He was not breathing, and deputies immediately started CPR and requested medics. Medics arrived at 5:53 a.m. and pronounced Cox dead at 5:56 a.m.

Early information suggested Cox's death was not a homicide or a suicide. As is standard procedure, IMPD and the Forensic Services Agency are investigating. The Marion County Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Unit is also investigating the incident.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of Cox's death.

Cox had most recently been booked into jail on May 21 for two drug charges.