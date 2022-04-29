Man shoots 14-year-old intruder at home on Indy's east side

The incident happened Friday shortly before 8 a.m. at a home near Washington Street and Emerson Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after police say a man shot an intruder at his home on the city's east side Friday morning.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 20 block of Wallace Lane, near Washington Street and Emerson Avenue, shortly before 8 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot. He was taken to Riley Hospital for Children with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the resident came home and saw two males in his home that he didn't know. The resident told police he shot one of the intruders.

Detectives said the second intruder left the scene, and they are attempting to identify him. According to police, he is a Black man who may have injuries to his face and/or hands.

The resident who shot one of the intruders remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Det. Jerry Townsend at 317-327-3475 or jerry.townsend@indy.gov. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.