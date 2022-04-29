Chuck Lofton announces return date to 13Sunrise

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sunrise meteorologist Chuck Lofton is returning to 13Sunrise after a brief medical leave.
Chuck will be back on 13Sunrise Friday, May 6 during the 6 a.m. hour as an official "welcome back."
He will make a gradual return, resuming his duties during the 6 a.m. hour for the time being.
In March, Chuck had a major heart surgery that required care. Since then, Chuck has been on the mend with his health improving each day.
Chuck wanted to thank everyone for their support and well wishes throughout his time away. He said he's feeling great and is ready to return!
