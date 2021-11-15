Man killed after his brother's funeral in Gary

The family had just sat down to start eating lunch when a gunman fired into the crowd.

GARY, Ind. — Police said a man was shot and killed after his brother’s funeral in northwestern Indiana.

Degerie Scott was killed and another man was wounded Saturday outside Saints Monica and Luke Catholic Church in Gary.

Mourners were attending a lunch at a church hall after a funeral was held elsewhere for 44-year-old Chester Scott. He died after a car crash.

Rev. Michael Surufka said the family had barely started eating lunch when the shooting started. According to police, the suspect just walked up and fired into the crowd.

It is not clear who, if anyone, was being targeted.

The Gary Roman Catholic Diocese has offered to pay for Degerie Scott’s funeral.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince says he can't understand how someone can attack a family member at a funeral.

