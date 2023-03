Wednesday morning, around 3:20 a.m., officers found a man dead at a home in the 1300 block of E. 10th Street, which is near Heekin Park.

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department is investigating a shooting at a home where a man was found dead.

Wednesday morning, around 3:20 a.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of E. 10th Street, which is near Heekin Park.

When officers arrived, they could see several bullet holes in the home.

Officers then found a man dead inside the home.