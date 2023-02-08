Woman arrested, accused of kidnapping missing Muncie mother's child

Ashley Mullis disappeared in September of 2013 and her child was taken to Florida in August 2015. Police arrested a woman on Feb. 8, 2023 for kidnapping.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman connected to the disappearance of a Muncie mother more than nine years after she was last seen.

Ashley Mullis disappeared in September 2013 and her parents reported her missing the next month.

On Wednesday, detectives from the sheriff's office went to Asheville, North Carolina, to arrest Sheila York for kidnapping and obstruction of justice in connection to the case.

York is being held on a $10,000 full cash bond in Buncombe County, North Carolina. Formal charges were filed against her in January, according to court records. The sheriff's office said York will be transported to Indiana, where she will appear in Delaware County Circuit Court to face those charges.

Press release regarding the investigation into the 2013 missing person Ashley Mullis. If you have any information, please contact the Sheriff's Investigation's Division at 747-7881 ext. 446 Posted by Delaware County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 8, 2023

According to the probable cause affidavit, Mullis and York's husband, Daniel started an affair in September 2012. Mullis was estranged from her husband at the time, and became pregnant.

Although paternity was never established, Daniel York was listed as the baby's father on her birth certificate. In August 2015, nearly two years after Mullis' disappearance, the Yorks took the baby with them when they moved to Florida, despite never having established paternity.

Daniel York died on Sept. 15, 2015, according to court documents. Sheila remained in Florida with the child.

After Daniel's death, court documents say Sheila hired an attorney to represent him in a paternity case for Mullis' baby in Florida. Meanwhile, Mullis' parents, Donald and Leandra Morris, filed for visitation rights in Delaware County. Their attorney, John Quirk, brought up issues of fraud in the paternity case because Daniel York was dead at the time of some of the proceedings.

Their case never made it before a judge because Sheila York informed the court she had adopted the child through a Florida court, meaning Florida had jurisdiction and the Indiana petition was dismissed.

A witness told investigators that the Yorks' attorney knew Daniel was dead when she took the case. The same witness said their daughter admitted to the whole thing being a ruse in an effort to keep the baby away from Mullis' parents.

Sheila is also accused of lying multiple times on the adoption paperwork for the baby. According to the probable cause affidavit, that adoption became official in 2016.