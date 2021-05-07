Man critically injured in Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Lawrence police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition.
Police said the shooting happened on Pendleton Pike, just east of Sunnyside Road, around 1:15 p.m.
Medics transported the victim to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.
Police have not released any suspect information.
Pendleton Pike is closed between Sunnyside and Oaklandon roads as police investigate the shooting.
