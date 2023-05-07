Man charged with murder in Fishers gas station shooting

The shooting happened June 28 in the parking lot of a Speedway gas station near 116th Street and Allisonville Road around 5:30 p.m.

FISHERS, Ind. — Prosecutors have filed formal charges against the man accused of shooting a woman at a gas station in Fishers.

Joshua Alexander Farmer, 32, of Noblesville, has his initial court hearing Wednesday, July 5 at 1:15 p.m.

He faces the following charges:

One count of murder

One count of stalking while armed with a deadly weapon

One count of unlawful carrying of a handgun

Three counts of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon

On June 28, police responded to a report of a person shot in the parking lot of the Speedway gas station near 116th Street and Allisonville Road around 5:30 p.m.

A woman, later identified as Kaylah Ann Farmer, was found dead inside a van at the gas station. A witness told 13News a man leaning out of the passenger window of a car was seen firing at least 10 shots at the van.

Police said Joshua was taken into custody without incident June 29.

"This week our community experienced a tragedy with the murder of Kaylah Ann Farmer. Kaylah was the mother of three children, a daughter, and friend to many. We want to extend our sincere condolences to Kaylah’s family and friends. Our agency will continue to advocate for Kaylah and work closely with the Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to ensure justice is served for her," Chief of Police Ed Gebhart said in a statement.

On June 30, Joshua appeared before a Hamilton County magistrate from jail via Zoom on previous charges, which stem from an incident on May 21 involving his wife, Kaylah Farmer, the mother of his three children.

According to court documents, Kaylah told an officer Joshua "punched her five times in the head" and "reported being choked."

Her 11-year-old son told an officer Joshua made them sit facing each other. Joshua allegedly held a gun to Kaylah's head. Her son said Joshua then "asked mom to choose between herself or him."

Kaylah also said she was "hit across the back with a bat a couple of times."

The son also told police "Kaylah has attempted to call police, but the accused (Joshua) had taken her phone from her."

Kaylah told police Joshua was discharged from the military in 2011 for a similar situation.

In court Friday, the state requested a 72-hour hold on additional charges. The judge set bond at $100,000, but said Joshua won't be able to bond out because of the new charges he faces.