Fishers deadly shooting suspect appears in court on previous charge

Joshua Alexander Farmer appeared before a Hamilton County magistrate Friday from jail via Zoom.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The man believed to be connected to the death of a woman at a Fishers gas station appeared in court Friday on a previous charge.

"Are you planning on hiring an attorney or do you want the court to appoint counsel for you sir?" the magistrate asked Farmer.

"Um, planning on hiring one," said Farmer.

Farmer is facing a slew of charges, including criminal confinement, intimidation, domestic battery and strangulation.

The charges stem from an incident on May 21, involving his wife, Kaylah Farmer, the mother of his three children.

According to court documents, Kaylah told an officer Farmer "punched her five times in the head" and "reported being choked."

Her 11-year-old son told an officer Farmer made them sit facing each other. Farmer allegedly held a gun to Kaylah's head. Her son said Farmer then "asked mom to choose between herself or him."

Kaylah also said she was "hit across the back with a bat a couple of times."

The son also told police "Kaylah has attempted to call police, but the accused (Farmer) had taken her phone from her."

Kaylah told police Farmer was discharged from the military in 2011 for a similar situation.

In court Friday, the state requested a 72-hour hold on additional charges.

Police arrested Farmer for alleging killing Kaylah Wednesday as she sat in her van at a gas station near 116th Street and Allisonville Road in Fishers.

A witness told 13News she heard at least 10 gunshots.

"It was terrifying because you don't know if he's going to get upset or scared and start firing at the other cars around him that he knew just saw what he did," said the witness.

Police found Farmer's vehicle the next day in Indianapolis. He was later taken into custody.