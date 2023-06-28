'Person of interest' in deadly Fishers gas station shooting in custody; mother of 3 identified as victim

Police said the shooting happened Wednesday in a gas station parking lot near 116th Street and Allisonville Road around 5:30 p.m.

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police have a person of interest in in the shooting death of a woman at a gas station Wednesday in custody.

Police said Thursday evening officers took 32-year-old Joshua Alexander Farmer, of Noblesville, into custody without incident.

The following day, authorities confirmed Kaylah Ann Farmer, who was a mother of three children, lost her life in the shooting in a letter sent out to the Fishers community.

"This week our community experienced a tragedy with the murder of Kaylah Ann Farmer. Kaylah was the mother of three children, a daughter, and friend to many. We want to extend our sincere condolences to Kaylah’s family and friends. Our agency will continue to advocate for Kaylah and work closely with the Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to ensure justice is served for her," Chief of Police Ed Gebhart said in a statement.

On June 28, police responded to a report of a person shot in the parking lot of the Speedway gas station near 116th Street and Allisonville Road around 5:30 p.m.

A woman was found dead inside a van at the gas station. A witness told 13News a man leaning out of the passenger window of a car was seen firing at least 10 shots at the van.

"And in broad daylight. It's sad. It really is," said one woman who wanted to remain anonymous.

Investigators believe the victim and suspect had a prior relationship.

"The information that they have developed has led them to believe that this shooting stems from an ongoing domestic situation," Fishers Police Sgt. Tom Weger said.

Thursday morning, police asked for help locating Farmer, who was last seen driving a 2020 maroon Kia Soul with an Indiana license plate 392CDM. The Kia Soul was located in Indianapolis Thursday morning.

As detectives work on finding a motive, Weger said cases of domestic violence are seen too often.

"Domestic violence situations are one of the most dangerous situations that our officers face, and they face those situations of a daily basis, whether they be in the home or in the public. They can be anywhere at any time," Weger said.

This one, investigators believe, went down at a crowded gas station at 5:30 p.m. on a sunny June evening, which has left those in Fishers terrified and surprised.

"Crime is everywhere, but in this area, yes I am (surprised)," a woman told 13News.