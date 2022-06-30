Man charged in Huntington stabbing killing 2 and critically injuring 2 others

James Lee Bonewits is facing two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder for a deadly stabbing in Huntington June 23.

HUNTINGTON, Indiana — James Lee Bonewits, 28, is facing two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder for a deadly stabbing in Huntington June 23.

Court documents claim Bonewits drove to a Phillips 66 gas station on South Jefferson Street and parked. Bonewits can allegedly be seen in surveillance video getting out of the car and walking toward a house.

Court documents allege Bonewits then stabbed Danny England, Katelyn Huddleston, and Beau Williamson. England was found dead at the house.

Police said a fourth person, later identified as Terry E. Saulmon II, was found at another home also stabbed.

According to court documents, Saulmon can be seen on surveillance video running out of his home to check on Katelyn Huddleston, who was lying on the sidewalk, injured. When he does, he was allegedly attacked and stabbed by Bonewits. Saulmon was able to get away and run back to his home and Bonewits can be seen going back into the home where police found the other three stabbed, according to investigators.

The Department of Child Services had to be called to the home where the three victims were found, as there was a child at the home at the time of the stabbing who witnessed it.

Bonewits' car was found on a vacant property by the Madison County Sheriff's Department and two knives could be seen inside along with numerous blood stains.

Deputies later found Bonewits in a field and arrested him. Police said his clothing was stained with blood. When police tried to interview Bonewits, he requested an attorney.

As police investigated, they learned Huddleston had died of her injuries.

Williamson and Terry E. Saulmon II were in critical condition

Bonewits' next hearing is scheduled for August.