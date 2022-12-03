Police: Woman flown to Indy hospital after being stabbed, strangled by son

Police didn't give a condition for Heather Mulcahy, but did say she had to be flown to a hospital trauma center in Indianapolis for treatment.

BATESVILLE, Ind. — Police said a woman had to be flown to an Indianapolis hospital after she was allegedly stabbed and strangled by her son at her apartment in Batesville on Thursday.

One of Heather Mulcahy's family members asked police to check on her at her home in the Golden Villa Apartments, located at 102 W. Boehringer St., at around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, Mulcahy was on her bedroom floor. She had stab wounds on the upper portion of her body and neck, the Batesville Police Department said. Officers also found a bloody knife on the foot of her bed.

Police didn't give a condition for Mulcahy, but did say she was given emergency medical treatment at the scene and had to be flown to a hospital trauma center in Indianapolis for treatment.

While she was being treated, police said she told medics that she was strangled and stabbed multiple times by her son Dalton Hall, who was in the apartment's hallway when police arrived.

The next morning Batesville police spoke with multiple witnesses including Hall's brother, Abraham Hall.

Abraham told police Dalton asked him earlier in the day Thursday about where he could get a good knife.

Police seized "numerous items" of evidence from Mulcahy's apartment and off of Dalton for forensic analysis, the police department said.

Dalton was arrested for the stabbing and is being held at the Ripley County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The prosecutor's office is reviewing the case and will decide if Dalton will be charged.