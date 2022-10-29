x
Crime

Bloomington police investigate stabbing near IU campus

Campus police sent an alert to students shortly after 12:30 a.m saying there was a stabbing on Dunn Street near 9th Street west of the campus.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are searching for a man wanted for a stabbing near the Indiana University campus early Saturday morning.

Authorities have not shared information about the victim or their condition.

The suspect is described as a man with shoulder length curly brown hair. He was wearing a blue flannel beanie.

Students in the area are asked to keep their doors locked and stay vigilant as police continue to search for the suspect.

Check back for updates.

    

