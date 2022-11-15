Man arrested for alleged role in 2 Indianapolis armed robberies

James Bennett is facing charges of armed robbery, robbery resulting in bodily injury, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 43-year-old man was arrested last week for his alleged role in two armed robberies, IMPD announced Tuesday.

James Bennett is facing charges of armed robbery, robbery resulting in bodily injury, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, court records show.

Just after 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, officers responded to the 6400 block of West Washington Street for a report of an armed robbery. Officers learned a man with facial tattoos entered a business and showed a gun while demanding money.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money before police arrived.

On Friday, Nov. 4, police were called to the 9700 block of E. Washington St. for a robbery at a business there. A man with tattoos on his face had come in, demanded money and then took off.

IMPD detectives were able to determine both robberies were done by the same man. They then tracked down Bennett's car and arrested him.