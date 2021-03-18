LIVE: Prosecutor providing update on quadruple murder case; Halfacre formally charged

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears has scheduled an in-person press conference Thursday, March 18 at 9:15 a.m. to give an update in the March 13 quadruple homicide case on the near east side.
According to court documents, Malik Halfacre, has been formally charged of eight crimes:
- Four counts of murder
- Attempted murder
- Armed robbery
- Felon carrying a handgun
- Auto theft
Halfacre is set to virtually make his initial appearance in court Thursday morning. Police say he told detectives he wanted his girlfriend's stimulus payment, and an argument led to him shooting her and killing four members of her family:
- 44-year-old Tomeeka Brown
- 35-year-old Anthony Johnson
- 23-year-old Dequan Moore
- 7-year-old Eve Moore
