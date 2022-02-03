12-year-olds arrested, accused of assaulting girl at sleepover

At least one suspect has been charged with the juvenile equivalents of criminal confinement, intimidation, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Logansport Police say they arrested two 12-year old girls accused of assaulting another 12-year-old girl during a sleepover.

Officers were called to a report of a battered child Feb. 26 around 7:30 a.m.

Police say the 12-year-old victim claimed she'd been injured by the other girls the night before.

"Unfortunately, I've had to watch some of the video, and it's a good thing we have some video, but it's unpleasant to watch," said Logansport Police Sgt. Dan Frye.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Frye said they were working on additional warrants to obtain more cellphone video.

Frye couldn't go into specifics because the case is still open and it involves juveniles. But he said the accusations include criminal confinement, intimidation, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Cass County Prosecutor Noah Schafer confirmed to our reporting partners at the Pharos Tribune that one of the young suspects, so far, faced the juvenile equivalent of those charges. The other suspect has not been charged at this time.

"You can't say that a child is charged with a crime the same way you would with an adult,” Schafer said. “They are alleged to have committed acts that, had they been committed by an adult, would have been felonies.”

In his 20 years with the department, Frye said he's never encountered anything like it.

"This is the first I've seen it this severe as far as juvenile-on-juvenile," he said. "All we can do … is simply give the girl a hug and apologize to her that she had to deal with this. And we're going to do everything we can in our power to see that justice is served."