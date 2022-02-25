13-year-old arrested in 77-year-old woman's death on Indy's west side; 2nd teen arrested for burglary at same home

Police said the woman was found dead Feb. 11 at a home near West 16th Street and Lafayette Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 13-year-old boy for his alleged involvement in the death of a 77-year-old woman at a home on the city's near west side earlier this month.

Police were asked to check on Cecilia O'Bryan on Feb. 11 at a home in the 1800 block of Warman Avenue, near West 16th Street and Lafayette Road.

When police arrived, they found O'Bryan inside the home with "injuries consistent with trauma." Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives went to the home to investigate and determined her death to be a homicide.

Following an investigation, detectives were able to identify a 13-year-old suspect, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in O'Bryan's death.

A second 13-year-old boy was also arrested for his alleged role in a burglary at the same home after the homicide.

"This arrest was possible due to assistance provided by members of our community," said IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams. "We continue to make progress when the community and police work together. Thank you to the detectives and members of our community who assistance in this investigation."