Teen sentenced to 130 years for Brownsburg student's murder

Antonio Lane was one of four teens facing a variety of charges for the December 2020 murder of 17-year-old Freddie Hegwood II.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — One of four teens charged in the 2020 murder of another teen in broad daylight in Brownsburg has been sentenced to 130 years in prison.

Freddie Hegwood II, 17, was shot and killed on Dec. 15, 2020. The shooting happened at 3 p.m. as kids exited a school bus.

Police said Hegwood and another person were in a car that was parked in the 10200 block of Haag Road when another car pulled up next to Hegwood's car and began shooting. Hegwood was struck by the gunfire and was taken to the hospital in serious condition where he died. The suspects fled after the shooting.

Nearly six months after Hegwood's murder, Antonio Lane was arrested. He was 16 years old at the time of his arrest.

Three other teens, 18-year-old Tyreontay Jackson and 17-year-olds Kamarion Moody and Jeremy Perez, were later arrested for their roles in the shooting.

The four teens faced a variety of charges including murder, attempted murder, and two counts of criminal recklessness for shooting a firearm into a building.

Lane was sentenced Monday in court in Hendricks County.

Prosecutors said Lane was sentenced to 55 years for the murder. The sentence was doubled to a total of 110 years because the jury found him to have been a member of a gang when he committed the murder. The court also sentenced him to an additional 20 years for the attempted murder of the passenger in Hegwood's car.

His total sentence came to 130 years, with the entire sentence to be served at the Indiana Department of Correction.

Lane was the first of the four teens to receive his sentence.

Moody will appear in court for his jury trial on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Jackson's jury trial is the next day and Perez's is scheduled for May 10, 2022.

Hegwood was a Brownsburg Schools student. The school district released a statement to 13News at the time of his death: