Logansport man facing reckless homicide charge in reported drug death

Brandon James Lee Kistler, 18, was arrested Thursday night on a felony charge of reckless homicide.

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A Logansport man is facing a homicide charge for an apparent drug-related death.

Brandon James Lee Kistler, 18, was arrested Thursday night on a felony charge of reckless homicide, according to our partners at the Logansport Pharos-Tribune. Another felony charge of dealing in a controlled substance, resulting in death was filed by prosecutors on Friday.

Referencing Indiana statute 35-42-1-1.5(a), the new charge alleges Kistler allegedly knew or intentionally delivered a schedule 1, 2 or 3 controlled substance that was used by another individual, and which the injection, inhalation, absorption, or ingestion of the controlled substance caused the individual to die.

No further details about what led to Kistler's arrest were available and the public records in the case have been sealed by a judge in Cass County, due to an ongoing investigation.

Kistler is being held at the Cass County Jail on a $2,000 cash bond or $10,000 surety. His jury trial is currently scheduled to start April 7, the Pharos-Tribune reported.