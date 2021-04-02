Autopsy shows Cass Co. jail inmate died of natural causes

Clyde Davis was found unconscious and not breathing in his jail cell and later died at a local hospital.

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — An Indiana State Police investigation has determined no foul play contributed to the death of a man who was in custody in Cass County before he died.

Jail inmate Clyde Davis, 72, was found in his cell by jail staff the morning of Jan. 16, 2021. According to police, Davis was unconscious and not breathing. He was given first aid by jail staff then taken to a Logansport hospital, where he eventually died.

An autopsy showed Davis died of cardiovascular disease with diabetes as a contributing factor, and his cause of death was ruled as natural.