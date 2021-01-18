x
Indiana State Police investigating Cass County Jail inmate's death

According to police, a correctional officer found Clyde Davis, 72, unconscious and not breathing in his jail cell Saturday just after 11 a.m.
CASS COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating after a Cass County Jail inmate died Saturday morning.

According to police, a correctional officer found Clyde Davis, 72, unconscious and not breathing in his jail cell just after 11 a.m.

Davis was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead at 11:38 a.m.

Police said there were no signs of trauma to Davis' body. An autopsy has been scheduled, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Cass County is roughly 80 miles north of Indianapolis.

