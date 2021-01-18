Indiana State Police investigating Cass County Jail inmate's death

According to police, a correctional officer found Clyde Davis, 72, unconscious and not breathing in his jail cell Saturday just after 11 a.m.

CASS COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating after a Cass County Jail inmate died Saturday morning.

Davis was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead at 11:38 a.m.

Police said there were no signs of trauma to Davis' body. An autopsy has been scheduled, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.