Social media post of Lamborghini traveling over 200 mph leads to criminal charges

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against a man after police say an online video shows him going over 200 mph on Interstate 465.

Indiana State Police say they received several tips about a social media video of a Lamborghini being driven recklessly in November.

Police say the video, which was uploaded Nov. 18, 2020, allegedly shows the black Lamborghini stopped in the left lane of I-465 near I-70 on the west side of Indianapolis. The video then shows the vehicle's speedometer as it accelerates quickly to a speed of 213 mph before the driver decelerates.

Investigators with Indiana State Police were able to estimate the Lamborghini was traveling at 198 mph as it passed another vehicle on the interstate.