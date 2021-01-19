Indiana State Trooper helps with special delivery on toll road

ISP said the mother and baby Malaki are doing fine.

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police trooper ended up helping with a special delivery Friday afternoon.

Trooper Thomas Maymi was working the Indiana Toll Road in LaPorte County when a truck driver stopped and ran to his car.

The driver told the trooper his wife was probably in labor and they needed help. Maymi ran to the semi and found the driver's wife was in labor and there was not enough time to make it to the hospital.

The trooper called for an ambulance and helped the mother with her contractions until EMS arrived. Two minutes after paramedics stepped in and the baby was born.