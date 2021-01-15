Five arrested in child solicitation investigation

A tip in early December launched an investigation that culminated in search warrants and arrests.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana State Police said Thursday a tip sparked an investigation that ended with five arrests on charges of child solicitation.

In a release, state police said a concerned citizen in Lawrence County reported in early December that "multiple adult males had allegedly solicited an individual, who they believed to be a 15-year-old girl, to commit sexual acts."

An investigation in four counties was launched, which included search warrants and analysis of electronic communication. After prosecutors reviewed the case, police say arrest warrants were obtained and served Thursday evening on five men for child solicitation, a Level 4 felony.

Those arrested include 35-year-old Brandon Dipasquale of Bloomington, 47-year-old Travis Henry, also of Bloomington, 58-year-old Roger Keith of Coal City, 25-year-old Thomas Pinnick of Mitchell and 24-year-old James Wheeler of Paoli.

State police said evidence gathered when search warrants were served is being analyzed to determine if other offenses were committed.