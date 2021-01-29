Man killed, woman wounded in exchange of gunfire with officers in Wabash

SWAT officers were serving a warrant at an apartment when the shooting occurred.

WABASH, Ind. — State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that led to the death of a Wabash man Thursday evening.

According to the preliminary investigation, SWAT officers from the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department were serving a search warrant at an apartment on East Main Street in Wabash around 5:45 p.m. Thursday. As officers entered the residence, gunfire was exchanged between police and the occupants of the apartment.

Police said two people inside the residence suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Roger Hipskind, 37 of Wabash, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 35-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne to be treated for her wounds.

The warrant was reportedly being served as part of a criminal investigation by the Wabash County Sheriff's Department. No further information about the warrant or the ongoing shooting investigation was released Thursday night.