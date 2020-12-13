Suspect killed, officer wounded in Huntington chase and shooting

Police chased the suspect on a backhoe before gunfire was exchanged.

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — State Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Huntington that left the suspect dead and a Huntington Police Department officer wounded.

The officer suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to a statement from ISP.

The incident started at approximately 3:35 a.m. when Huntington Police responded to a disturbance call in the 100 block of Shultz Drive on the city’s southwest side.

Officers encountered a man operating a backhoe and destroying property around the neighborhood. Police and members of the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department became engaged in a lengthy pursuit of the suspect around the neighborhood, including the Horace Mann Elementary and Riverside Middle School campuses.

Police say the man on the backhoe continued causing damage to private and public property during pursuit, which eventually led to an exchange of gunfire with the man, who was killed.

His identity will be released after the Huntington County Coroner’s Office completes its investigation notifies his family members.

The officer was driven to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, where he was last listed in serious but stable condition.

The Indiana State Police will not be releasing the identities of the officers involved in this incident until the Huntington County Prosecutor has reviewed the completed case investigation and subsequently authorizes the release of that information.

No other officers nor bystanders were injured during the course of the incident.

Once the criminal investigation is complete, the State Police will turn over the investigation to the Huntington County Prosecutor.