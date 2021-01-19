Seven injured in Wabash County crash

Six of those injured are teenagers who were riding in the same vehicle.

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — Seven people, including six teenagers, were injured in a crash in Wabash County Saturday evening.

State police say the driver of a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban, 17-year-old Johnathan Eberly of Silver Lake, was traveling west on CR 800 North around 5:30 p.m. when he failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign at CR 300 East. The Suburban drove into the path of a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up, which struck Eberly's vehicle on the passenger side, causing it to roll over once before coming to rest on its wheels.

The driver of the Silverado, 57-year-old Scotty Wilcox of Urbana, was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Police said his condition has stabilized. Eberly was treated and released at a hospital in Fort Wayne.

Five passengers in the Suburban, who were all 15 or 16 years old, were all taken by ambulances to hospitals in Wabash and Fort Wayne. Police say 16-year-old Traceson Gearhart of Manchester was partially ejected from the Suburban and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was revived at the scene by first responders before he was taken to the hospital. He was also reported to be in stable condition by state police.

The other teenagers in the Suburban were all treated and released from the hospital, including 15-year-old Hannah Eberly, who was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash, but say the investigation is ongoing.