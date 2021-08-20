Kokomo woman turns herself in to authorities in connection to death of 10-month-old

The coroner ruled the death of 10-month-old Ace Groleau a homicide.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A 30-year-old Kokomo woman surrendered to authorities Friday morning in connection to the death of a 10-month-old.

The Kokomo Police Department said Nicole Groleau was arrested Aug. 20 around 9 a.m. after turning herself in. She was then taken to the Howard County Jail, where she is being held on an active warrant.

Police were called April 25 around 1 a.m. to a home in the 1600 block of Rue Royale North for an unresponsive infant. Deputies from the Howard County Sheriff's Department started CPR on the baby until medics arrived and took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Groleau is facing the following charges:

Battery with death to a person under 14 years old — Level 2 felony

Two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14 years old — Level 5 felony

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Cameron Cunningham at 765-456-7136 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.