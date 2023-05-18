Kokomo police seek man seen using wire to snag bank deposit envelopes

Police believe the man used some kind of wire to pull out several of the deposit envelopes.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kokomo police are looking for a man who they said used wire to pull out deposit envelopes from a local bank.

On May 15, 2023, Kokomo Police said they responded to a local bank in reference to a theft from a deposit drop box.

Investigators were told that a man drove up to the drop box at the bank, and used some kind of wire to pull out several of the deposit envelopes.

Upon viewing the surveillance video, police said the man was driving a white, Chevrolet Equinox with the license plate covered.

This case remains under investigation.

If anyone has information on the identity of the suspect or information on the case, they should call the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017.