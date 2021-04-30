Jury convicts 2 men in Indiana woman's torture-slaying

The Columbia City woman’s body was found stuffed in a trash bin and dumped and covered in a marshy area near Constantine, Michigan.

GOSHEN, Ind. — Two men have been convicted in the 2019 torture-slaying of a northern Indiana woman whose body was found inside a trash bin dumped in southern Michigan.

An Elkhart County jury found 22-year-old Donald Owen Jr., and 20-year-old Mario Angulo Jr., guilty of murder Thursday in 31-year-old Kimberly Dyer's October 2019 killing.

According to our news gathering partners at The Goshen News, Owen was accused of giving the command to have Dyer killed. Angulo was accused of carrying it out.

During the trial, prosecutors showed Dyer was accused by people at the house, described as a haven for methamphetamine users, as having a “snitch list” of names.

Prosecutors said Dyer was beaten, bound, tortured and burned to try and make her talk about the list. After two days of torture, Dyer's throat was slit with glass from a broken bottle.

The Elkhart men were tried jointly during a nearly two-week trial. They were also convicted of robbing and injuring a Sturgis, Michigan, man.