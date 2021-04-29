Man convicted of 2018 murder at east side gas station

Gamron Tedford has been convicted of the murder of Jeshon Cameron at the corner of 30th Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Thursday that Gamron Tedford has been convicted of murder in the 2018 shooting death of Jeshon Cameron on the far east side of Indianapolis.

Tedford was charged with shooting Cameron, who as 20 years old, several times from close range inside a car at a gas station in the 2900 block of Mitthoeffer Road on July 16, 2018.

A jury returned the guilty verdict Wednesday night after a three-day trial in Indianapolis.

On the day of the shooting, officers responded to the gas station and found Cameron seated on the passenger side inside a vehicle. He had been shot.

A short time later, Tedford was dropped off at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg and arm.

Officers located the owner of the vehicle who witnessed the shooting. The witness and Cameron were planning to meet Tedford at the gas station.

Tedford got into the back seat, pulled out a handgun, and said, “Don’t move. You know what this is.” When Cameron began to move, Tedford shot him seven times before leaving.

Surveillance video from the gas station showed Tedford leave in the same car seen dropping him off at the hospital.

Investigators found cell phone communication between Tedford and the witness about the plan to meet at the gas station.