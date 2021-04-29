Woman talks about service on jury in Indy murder trial

Melvin Hall was found not guilty in a shooting that happened while he was working as a security guard at an apartment complex.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is taking 13News inside the jury decision in an Indianapolis man's murder trial.

Melvin Hall was found not guilty in the shooting that happened while he was working as a security guard at an east side apartment complex.

Jennifer says their decision wasn't an easy one.

"My heart was heavy and is still heavy to this day," she said.

Jennifer was one of the jurors selected to hear the case against Hall. A video played a huge role in Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears charging Hall with murder in the August 28th shooting death of Nataysia Williams.

During the trial, Jennifer and her fellow jurors also watched body cam video of the shooting.

"Our job as the jury is to find the facts," she said. "It's not to allow those emotions to come in, and there were emotions with the jurors."

The emotional trial took its toll on Hall, who feared missing his 5-year-old grow up if convicted. All along, Hall insisted it was self defense and hoped the jury would agree.

"You realize that nobody is going to win in this trial because someone passed away, someone was killed and you got somebody's life in your hands," said Jennifer.

After deliberating, the returned to the courtroom to announce their verdict.

(Hall) physically sobbed," Jennifer said. "He sobbed and sobbed, and that took some of us off guard and it did bring up those emotions and we did get teary-eyed and we realized that we found a man not guilty. But again there was a life taken, so nobody really wins in this."

A statement from prosecutor's office spokesperson Michael Leffler called it "a challenging case" and their focus now is to provide Naytasia's family with the support they need.