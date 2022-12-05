Judge involved in 2019 Indy White Castle shooting resigns after domestic battery charges

Sabrina Bell agreed to forfeit her law license for 150 days and not seek judicial office in the future.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Crawford Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell agreed to resign after an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

Bell agreed to forfeit her law license for 150 days and not seek judicial office in the future.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on Bell being charged with domestic battery.

Bell was arrested for an April 12 incident and charged with domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16.

The Indiana Supreme Court previously ordered Judge Bell suspended with pay, as required by Supreme Court rule.

Bell was also one of three judges involved in a 2019 fight and shooting at a White Castle in Indianapolis.

The judges were in town for a conference when they got into an altercation with a group of people in an SUV. A fight broke out, leading to a shooting that injured judges Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs.

Adams pleaded guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury and had his sentence suspended.