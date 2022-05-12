Judge involved in 2019 Indy White Castle shooting now charged with domestic battery

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A Crawford County Circuit Judge is facing a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16.
Judge Sabrina Bell was arrested for an April 12 incident. Indiana State Police investigated the incident and a special judge assigned to the case found probable cause for her arrest.
Bell has already been released from jail on pre-trial conditions.
After reviewing the request, the Indiana Supreme Court ordered Judge Bell suspended with pay, as required by Supreme Court rule.
Bell was one of three judges involved in a 2019 fight and shooting at a White Castle in Indianapolis.
The judges were in town for a conference when they got into an altercation with a group of people in an SUV. A fight broke out, leading to a shooting that injured judges Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs.
Adams pleaded guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury and had his sentence suspended.
Jacobs and Bell were not criminally charged, but they were suspended for 30 days without pay.