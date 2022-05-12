Judge involved in 2019 Indy White Castle shooting now charged with domestic battery

Judge Sabrina Bell was arrested for an April 12 incident in Crawford County, Indiana.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A Crawford County Circuit Judge is facing a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16.

Judge Sabrina Bell was arrested for an April 12 incident. Indiana State Police investigated the incident and a special judge assigned to the case found probable cause for her arrest.

Bell has already been released from jail on pre-trial conditions.

After reviewing the request, the Indiana Supreme Court ordered Judge Bell suspended with pay, as required by Supreme Court rule.

Bell was one of three judges involved in a 2019 fight and shooting at a White Castle in Indianapolis.

The judges were in town for a conference when they got into an altercation with a group of people in an SUV. A fight broke out, leading to a shooting that injured judges Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs.

Adams pleaded guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury and had his sentence suspended.