ISP trooper in the right place at the right time to nab wanted suspect

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man and Michigan woman are behind bars thanks to am Indiana State Police trooper being in the right place at the right time.

The trooper happened to be pulling into a gas station in DeKalb County when he spotted a white car speeding off and a gas station worker flagging him down. The worker said a man had just pointed a gun at them.

The trooper was able to get the description of the car out quickly and another trooper stopped the car minutes later. When the troopers searched the couple's car, they found a handgun and drug paraphernalia.

The trooper's arrested Dustin Wayne Austin, 33, of Indianapolis, and Amanda Evelyn Jessup, 33, of Homer, Michigan. It turns out, Austin has a warrant out on him in Johnson County.