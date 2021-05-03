x
Murder arrest made in 2019 case of man set on fire inside car

Michael Hubbard is being held in the Jennings County jail on no bond.
Credit: Indiana Department of Homeland Security
Michael Hubbard

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — Police arrested a Jennings County man on murder and arson charges in a 2019 fire investigation. Michael Hubbard, 37, is accused of setting another man on fire in a car on May 3, 2019. 

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security said investigators used video and interviews to lead them to Hubbard. They believe he set fire inside a car on May 3, 2019 and then took off. Robert Head, 52, was inside the car and later died from his injuries.

Credit: Indiana Department of Homeland Security
In the early morning hours of May 3, 2019, Michael Hubbard is accused of igniting a fire inside a vehicle before fleeing the scene. A man in the car later died from his injuries.

Hubbard is being held in the Jennings County jail on no bond.

Investigators encourage anyone with information regarding a potential arson to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 800-382-4628.

