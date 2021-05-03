Murder arrest made in 2019 case of man set on fire inside car

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — Police arrested a Jennings County man on murder and arson charges in a 2019 fire investigation. Michael Hubbard, 37, is accused of setting another man on fire in a car on May 3, 2019.
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security said investigators used video and interviews to lead them to Hubbard. They believe he set fire inside a car on May 3, 2019 and then took off. Robert Head, 52, was inside the car and later died from his injuries.
Hubbard is being held in the Jennings County jail on no bond.
Investigators encourage anyone with information regarding a potential arson to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 800-382-4628.