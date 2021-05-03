Murder arrest made in 2019 case of man set on fire inside car

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — Police arrested a Jennings County man on murder and arson charges in a 2019 fire investigation. Michael Hubbard, 37, is accused of setting another man on fire in a car on May 3, 2019.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security said investigators used video and interviews to lead them to Hubbard. They believe he set fire inside a car on May 3, 2019 and then took off. Robert Head, 52, was inside the car and later died from his injuries.