Police warning of theft ring targeting off-road vehicle dealers in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police are putting out a warning after at least eight cases of a theft ring targeting off-road vehicle dealers.
All the cases have the following elements:
- Person wants to purchase an ATV, side by side, lawn mower, dirt bike, etc. over the phone.
- Provided driver’s licenses and credit cards are fraudulent.
- Credit card transactions might be declined, additional credit cards may be used for the entire purchase, or charges may be disputed later by actual credit card owner.
- Suspect's story is often that they are buying the vehicle for someone else, who is not present.
- Suspect usually brings a moving van/rental truck to transport fraudulently purchased vehicle.
ISP said a business should be suspicious about over the phone orders if the customer wants to rush the purchase. Other recommendations include requiring the person making the purchase to pick it up, asking for ID that matches the credit card used, holding the purchase for three to four days to make sure the purchase is not disputed.
State police said If a business believes someone attempted to fraudulently purchase a vehicle, to call the local police department and report it.