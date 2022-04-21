ISP investigating shooting involving Brown County officers

State police say an officer shot a man who was reportedly suicidal and pointing a gun toward officers in rural Brown County Wednesday night.

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — State police are investigating a shooting involving a police officer in Brown County Wednesday.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office and the Nashville Police Department requested an ISP investigation after their officers were involved in an incident that led to a shooting.

Officers from the two departments responded to a report of a man who was suicidal in rural Brown County around 9 p.m. Wednesday. When the officers made contact with the man, he allegedly pointed a handgun toward the officers.

One of the officers fired at least one shot, striking the man.

The man was taken to an Indianapolis hospital by helicopter for treatment of potentially life-threatening injuries, state police said. His condition is not known.

There were no other injuries reported in the incident.

The identities of those involved has not yet been released at this time.